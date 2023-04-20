Paris’ own Can Can Follies is back, bringing two nights of amusement to help raise funds for the Lamar County 100 Club.
“Yes it is true,” said longtime Follies organizer/director Lisa Spann. “I am thrilled to have the Paris Can Can Follies production back after a three-year absence, and happy to return in order to give support to The Lamar County 100 Club and all the first responders of Lamar County that do so much for our entire community. It is going to be an exciting, fun and very amusing show with all those individuals from the community.”
The Can Can Follies, features members of the community in costumes, lip synching to popular music, and is set for Aug. 4 and 5 at cfParis, 3410 N. Main St.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lamar County 100 Club, an organization dedicated to providing immediate financial help to the families of any of the county’s many paid or volunteer first responders killed in the line of duty.
Bob Hundley, retired Paris police chief, is the president of the organization, which has been active locally for seven years.
According to Spann, rehearsals wil begin in late June and continue through July, and sponsorship are now available for the event, including:
$1,000: Two spots available; donor’s logo appears on all programs, with a banner provided by sponsor displayed at the event; also six tickets;
$500: Two spots available; donor’s logo appears on all tickets, with a banner provided by sponsor displayed at the event; also four tickets.
$500; Two spots available; donor’s logo appears on all voting ballots with pens from sponsor to be placed with ballot; also four tickets.
$250: Donor receives a morning talk session about their business on four stations in the East Texas Broadcasting system, to be aired between July and Aug. 31; also four tickets.
$200: A sign provided for the rope skit; also two tickets.
For check pickup, call Dave Johnson at 903-495-5737 or Spann at 903-491-3086, or mail to 2845 Cypress Drive, Paris Texas, 75460. Make checks payable to The 100 Club of Lamar County.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
