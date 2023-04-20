Can-Can Follies 19-72.jpg

Local car dealerships race on to stage to the song ‘I Can’t Drive 55’ for Can-Can Follies.

Paris’ own Can Can Follies is back, bringing two nights of amusement to help raise funds for the Lamar County 100 Club.

“Yes it is true,” said longtime Follies organizer/director Lisa Spann. “I am thrilled to have the Paris Can Can Follies production back after a three-year absence, and happy to return in order to give support to The Lamar County 100 Club and all the first responders of Lamar County that do so much for our entire community. It is going to be an exciting, fun and very amusing show with all those individuals from the community.”

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

