Paris City Council appointed volunteers to serve on the city’s boards and commissions at a Monday night meeting but came up short in filling all of the positions needed, according to City Secretary Janice Ellis.
Those appointed include the following.
LeAndra Maughon to the Airport Board; Lucia Bunch and Cleonne Drake to the Band Commission; and Alix Putnam, Ben Vaughan as full-time members to the Board of Adjustment with Ruth Ann Alsobrook and Larry Walker as alternates.
Kenneth Kohls and Brandon Kearney were appointed to the Building & Standards Commission while Tracy Dougherty, Jessica Holtman and Arliegh White were named to the Historic Preservation Commission with Seth Johnson and Robert Les Shumake as alternates.
Steve Smith is to serve on the Paris Housing Authority while Jennifer Cullum, Steve Hellmann, Kelvin Hicks and Myers Hurt were named to the Library Advisory Board. Appointees to the Main Street Advisory Board include Glee Emmite, Tyrone Hayden, Katrina Mitchell and William Walker.
Josh Bray, Chase Coleman and Curtis Fendley all were reappointed to the Paris Economic Development Corp board while Randall “Chad”Lindsey, Tylesha Ross Moseley, Robert Spain and Adam Bolton were named to the Planning & Zoning Commission with Bolton serving the unexpired term of Sims Norment, whose wife now sits on Paris City Council.
Council member liaison appointments include Mayor Pro-Tem Mihir Pankaj and Councilman Gary Savage to the Planning & Zoning Commission; Mayor Reginald Hughes and Councilman Clayton Pilgrim to the Paris Economic Development Corp; Mayor Hughes to Main Street Advisory Board; Councilwoman Shatara Moore to the Library Advisory Board and Historic Preservation Commission; Savage to Building & Standards Commission and Airport Board; and Councilman Rudy Kessel to the Board of Adjustment
“We need to readvertise for the Building Board of Appeals, the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone board and the Traffic Commission,” Ellis said after the meeting. “Applications must be received by July 24 with appointments expected to be made at an Aug.14 council meeting.
Five vacancies exist on the five-member Building Board of Appeals, which meets occasionally to hear appeals of orders, decisions or determinations made by the building official or fire code official relating to the application and interpretation of the technical provisions of the building, existing building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, fuel gas, and fire codes for both residential and commercial construction as adopted by the city. The board is to include a master electrician with five years experience, a master plumber with five years experience, an engineer, architect or design specialist with five years experience, a general contractor with five years of experience and a licensed mechanical contractor with five years of experience.
Three vacancies exist on the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board, which meets as needed to make recommendations to Paris City Council regarding the administration of the zone. Members must be residents of Lamar County, or an adjacent county, or own property in the zone.
Three vacancies also exist on the Traffic Commission, which meets at 5:30 p.m.the first Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Court to review requests for traffic control measures. Members must be city residents.
For more information about these boards, or to obtain an application, contact Deputy City Clerk Skylar Unger at (903-784-9291} or sunger@paristexas.gov or City Clerk Janice Ellis at (903-784-9248) or jellis@paristexas.gov.
Applications also are available for download on the city’s website at www.paristexas.gov.
