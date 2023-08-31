Paris City Hall Stock

With little discussion, Paris City Council unanimously approved the city manager’s proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget at a Monday meeting and scheduled public hearings on both the budget and proposed tax rate for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.

Proposed by City Manager Grayson Path at an Aug. 8 meeting, the budget comes with an operational total of $53.2 million supported by a 47.782 cent property tax rate, up 3.5 cents per $100,000 taxable valuation from last year’s tax rate and driven by a 6-cent increase in the debt service rate due to rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

