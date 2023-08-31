With little discussion, Paris City Council unanimously approved the city manager’s proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget at a Monday meeting and scheduled public hearings on both the budget and proposed tax rate for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Proposed by City Manager Grayson Path at an Aug. 8 meeting, the budget comes with an operational total of $53.2 million supported by a 47.782 cent property tax rate, up 3.5 cents per $100,000 taxable valuation from last year’s tax rate and driven by a 6-cent increase in the debt service rate due to rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
A breakdown of the rate sees 32.176 cents per $100 property valuation for maintenance and operations, down from the past year’s 34.377-cent rate and 15.606 cents for debt service, up 6 cents from 9.901 cents in 2022-23. A taxpayer with property assessed at $100,000 in taxable value will pay $477.82 in city property taxes.
The budget comes with a 2% cost of living pay increase for city employees (excludes city manager) and adds an additional seven people to a staff of roughly 300. New positions added include a public information officer, assistant finance director, three EMS paramedics, an additional meter reader in the Water Department and a Community Development Department secretary in the City Hall Annex. Built into the budget are means to increase benefits in an effort to attract and retain employees in a competitive local job market.
The budget also includes realignment at the top of the staff chain of command with Public Utilities Director Doug Harris adding the role of Assistant City Manager at an additional $20,000 a year with Assistant City Manager Robert Vine reclassified as Deputy City Manager.
Path’s plan is to divide responsibilities of all departments among the top three administrators with Path to remain responsible for all departments but with a focus on emergency service departments (EMS, Police and Fire) and Human Resources. Vine will take responsibility of community service departments including city clerk, finance and public information officer. Harris is to be responsible for public infrastructure departments, including those he currently oversees, as well as Public Works and City Engineering.
The move came with criticism during the Public Forum at the Monday night meeting from former Human Resources Direct Melba Harris, who argued that now is not the time to be increasing personnel at a time of an uncertain economy and when the city is trying to increase employee wages in an effort to retain and attract quality staff.
Council member Gary Savage also questioned the move to add to administrative positions and asked for some assurance that the public would benefit from the addition.
“If we do create these jobs and we vote to pass the budget with these jobs in it, we need to see improvement in various areas,” Savage said, as he mentioned outside contracting and oversight.
Path assured the council that oversight improvement is the goal behind the added position and that it will “be my task to make sure that in these positions we carry that out.”
A deficit budget, Path pulls $1.4 million from fund balance, which grew by $3 million in 2022, to spend on one-time capital improvement purchases. The budget also uses both Covid-19 related American Rescue Act of 2021 and CARES Act of 2020 funding for one-time purchases and projects such as street mill and overlay, the demolition of the Belford Building and the cleanup of the Grand Theatre along with equipment purchases.
In other action, the council approved a change in the Comprehensive Plan from low density to medium density housing for a 15-acre tract between 29th NE and 30th NE streets with the exception of houses across the street from 30th NE Street, approved a $125,000 housing study in conjunction with the Paris Economic Development Corp, and received an architectural report and authorized the issuance of proposals to perform asbestos and biohazard abatement and cleanup of the Grand Theatre.
