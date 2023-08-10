Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Hall

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

City Manager Grayson Path and staff received praise from Paris City Council with few questions about his proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget after a two-hour presentation at a special meeting Tuesday night. 

Path proposed an operational budget of $53.2 million for Fiscal Year 2023-24 supported by a 47.782 cent property tax rate, up 3.5 cents per $100,000 valuation from last year’s tax rate and driven by a 6-cent increase in the debt service rate due to rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. A breakdown of the rate sees 32.176 cents per $100 property valuation for maintenance and operations, down from the past year’s 34.377-cent rate and 15.606 cents for debt service, up 6 cents from 9.901 cents in 2022-23. 

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

