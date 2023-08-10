City Manager Grayson Path and staff received praise from Paris City Council with few questions about his proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget after a two-hour presentation at a special meeting Tuesday night.
Path proposed an operational budget of $53.2 million for Fiscal Year 2023-24 supported by a 47.782 cent property tax rate, up 3.5 cents per $100,000 valuation from last year’s tax rate and driven by a 6-cent increase in the debt service rate due to rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. A breakdown of the rate sees 32.176 cents per $100 property valuation for maintenance and operations, down from the past year’s 34.377-cent rate and 15.606 cents for debt service, up 6 cents from 9.901 cents in 2022-23.
The budget comes with a 2% cost of living pay increase for city employees (excludes city manager) and adds an additional seven people to a staff of roughly 300. New positions added include a public information officer, assistant finance director, three EMS paramedics, an additional meter reader in the Water Department and a Community Development Department secretary in the City Hall Annex. Built into the budget are means to increase benefits in an effort to attract and retain employees in a competitive local job market.
“As it turns out, maintaining the levy at $8,030,000 at a 97% collection rate, is just slightly beyond the 3.5% growth allocation in SB 2, (Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019) by 2.5 of a cent,” Path said about the cap on increased revenue. “We do, however, still have unused growth from FY 22/23 in the amount of .00681 cents due to an increase in sales tax revenue that we can use to help bridge that gap. SB2 allows the use of unused growth for up to three years and then it disappears forever.”
Path noted in years past when the city received taxable property value information from the Lamar County Appraisal District on July 25, most all, if not all, formal protests had been resolved. Not so this year with 500 plus properties still under protest with the Appraisal Review Board and several cases in court involving past year property values. Path warned that after protests are settled there may be a need for a budget amendment.
A deficit budget, Path pulls $1.4 million from fund balance, which grew by $3 million in 2022, to spend on one-time capital improvement purchases. The budget also uses both Covid-19 related American Rescue Act of 2021 and CARES Act of 2020 funding for one-time purchases and projects such as street mill and overlay, the demolition of the Belford Building and the cleanup of the Grand Theatre.
One of few questions asked of the city manager during the presentation came from District 3 Councilor Gary Savage who inquired about using funds for new employes that could go toward salary increases where needed, such as in law enforcement.
“If you add up all the new position pay, it’s a drop in the bucket in order to give all employees more money,” Path answered as he said his budget shifts overtime expenses to help pay for the three paramedics and that he has been “very purposeful” in adding new positions. “I have 300 employees at different pay ranges. You might get a few more cents added to everyone’s pay.”
Path assured council that opportunities exist to make changes to his proposed budget.
“The budget can still change; you’re not committing yourselves tonight,” Path said, adding “the longer we go it gets harder to change and balance,” as he shared that a meeting is set for Aug. 28 to finalize the budget and issue notices for public hearings on the tax rate and budget in September.
Path and staff received praise from both council members and Mayor Reginald Hughes.
“This briefing with these details I am sure the citizens of Paris who are watching can understand where the taxpayers’ money is going,” Hughes said. “So, I think you did an outstanding job as you always do. You make it very easy to understand, and that’s why you don’t have that many questions.
“I think you and your staff and your team are doing an outstanding job,” Hughes continued. “We certainly appreciate all of you for everything that you do. We are all a team, we’re all family, and that wouldn’t work without employees and staff. I just want to say I couldn’t be more proud to be the mayor of the city and to be a part of this Council. Thank you employees and city staff for all that you do on a day-to-day basis.”
A video of Tuesday’s council meeting is available for view on the city’s website at paristexas.gov. Look for upcoming stories in The Paris News with more details about the budget in advance of the Aug. 28 meeting and of public hearings in September.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News.
