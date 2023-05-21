Paris, Texas, comedian Daryl Felsberg has announced the release of a new special, “Won’t Stand For This,” on a new comedy platform, the Open Bar Comedy Network.
The Corpus Christi, Texas, native who now calls Paris, Texas, home, recorded the special at McCurdy’s Comedy theater in Sarasota Florida, in January.
“We had started production on one in March of 2020, and were going to reshoot some audience b-roll, then the Pandemic decided to derail it,” Felsberg said. “I’m glad to partner with Open Bar on this particular special, because there are no content restrictions and we can let our hair down so to speak.”
Felsberg said he does plan on shooting a family friendly special soon.
“We have three more in the works; but this technically will be my first, and I am excited,” he said.
Felsberg, who has been a stand up comedian for 20 years, has toured all over the country, producing a couple of chart topping albums with his biggest success coming in 2017 with his album “Truth or Daryl”. He has appeared in several festivals and a couple of short stints on national TV, and has worked with some of the legends, from SNL alumni to movie stars. He is known for his long form storytelling and “in the moment” improv skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.