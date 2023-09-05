The Grand Theatre
Sam Craft / The Paris News

Paris City Council voted unanimously to proceed with the cleanup of the Grand Theatre last week after hearing an architect describe the downtown historical building as “a diamond in the rough” and voting to proceed with requests for proposals to perform asbestos and biohazard abatement.

“The city has an absolutely beautiful building,” said Paul Dennehy, of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects of Dallas. “Although it may be a diamond in the rough right now, it is quite a remarkable building because of it being brick and concrete, you’ve got good bones there.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

