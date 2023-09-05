Paris City Council voted unanimously to proceed with the cleanup of the Grand Theatre last week after hearing an architect describe the downtown historical building as “a diamond in the rough” and voting to proceed with requests for proposals to perform asbestos and biohazard abatement.
“The city has an absolutely beautiful building,” said Paul Dennehy, of Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects of Dallas. “Although it may be a diamond in the rough right now, it is quite a remarkable building because of it being brick and concrete, you’ve got good bones there.”
First contracted in 2023 to perform an initial assessment, Dennehy brought in Dallas firm Frankie Welch and Associates, a team he has worked with before in restoring similar projects, to assist cost estimates, expected to be roughly $100,000. The amount is included in City Manager Grayson Path’s proposed budget for the coming year using American Rescue Act Funding.
Before presenting plans going forward, Dennehy talked about the history of the theater from his study of Sanborn maps available in the University of Texas archives.
“We think the part of the building that faces Lamar was built between 1904 and 1914 and a portion survived the 1916 fire,” Dennehy said. “The back part of the building, which you can see from First Street (NE), is the theater itself with its fly loft, which was used to store sets used in live theater productions. You just don’t see that very much, so that opens up some possibilities for how the building can be used in the future.”
Dennehy said he and his team spent about a week assessing the building.
“We went from the orchestra pit to the basement and all the way to the top of the tiered seating,” he said. “There are lots of things in disrepair — curtains and things like that that are eroded and degraded over time because of previous roof leaks where pigeons and water got into the building and created some issues including biohazard waste.”
Dennehy recommended a complete “gut of the building” at a cost between $75,000 and $100,000 depending on what materials are found in the roof, an assessment that is to be performed shortly when crews make their way to the top of the building and fly loft.
Later, in email correspondence, Dennehy reaffirmed his thoughts about the theater’s possibilities.
“The Grand Theatre will be a wonderful addition to the revitalization of downtown Paris,” he said. “Imagine having a theater that shows movies, hosts musical and live stage performances. Paris can be a hub for music and film festivals.
“Its potential is exciting,” he continued. “We’ve renovated similar theaters and have been amazed how they are used. It draws people into the core of the city to spend time as families, to shop, eat and relax. What a treasure.”
Once the cleanup is complete, a newly reorganized Paris Grand Theatre Project, a 401 (c)3 organization dedicated to its restoration, has plans in place to rehabilitate the Grand with a planned opening date in June 2025 at a projected cost in excess of $4 million.
Making up the five member board of directors are Gerry Blackshear, community history and music; Mark Homer, development and grants/fundraising; Sarah Kaminar, community theater/promotion; Nancy Hagood Klein, architecture and interior design; and Vic Resler, commercial real estate and marketing make up the five-member board. Past organization president Julia Crawford and local resident and University of Texas-Arlington professor Joseph Portugal are serving as project consultants.
It was Portugal, the husband of former Paris Mayor Paula Portugal, who sparked a renewed interest in the theater’s restoration and assigned thesis-level projects to post graduate students of Public Affairs and Planning. One class performed best practices research from theater restoration projects across the country and another developed a marketing plan in support of raising funds and promotion of a theater project.
