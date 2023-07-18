The American Heart Association has recognized Paris Emergency Medical Service for its commitment to offering rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attacks and strokes, ultimately saving lives.
In the past year, Paris EMS transported 447 patients with complaints consistent with heart attack or stroke, according to EMS Assistant Chief Jason Dyess.
Recognizing the efforts of Paris EMS paramedics to stabilize and treat in the field according to best practicalities, to notify a receiving emergency room and to transport in a timely manner, American Heart Association presented the Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold achievement award for proven dedication to ensuring access to best practices and lifesaving care, the highest Lifeline EMS award presented.
Paris EMS has participated in the Mission: Lifeline program for several years, winning first a lesser silver award in 2016 and in more recent years the highest gold award, according to newspaper files.
“Arguably the most important link in the chain of survival for acute stroke and cardiovascular emergencies is emergency medical services and prehospital professionals,” Edward Jauch, M.D., MS, MBA, chairman of the department of research at the University of North Carolina Health Sciences at Mountain Area Health Center, said in a statement to the press. “Early condition identification, stabilization and prehospital interventions, and initiation of actions within the regional systems of care provide patients with the best chance for receiving expedient definitive therapies leading to optimal outcomes and maximized quality of life.”
Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive — up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car, Jauch said. EMS staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance may also receive faster treatment at the hospital.
The Mission: Lifeline EMS achievement award focuses on agencies’ on-scene care, bringing to the forefront the collaboration and contributions to patient care for prehospital providers.
“Paris EMS is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients,” Dyess said
“The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival. This award is a testament to the dedication of our staff to make sure that residents of Paris and Lamar County are receiving the best care possible.”
Dyess confirmed that Paris EMS paramedics are trained in both heart attack and stroke recognition. For stroke victims, they perform and document a stroke screen and check for evaluation of blood glucose. For heart attack victims, paramedics perform a 12-lead ECG within 10 minutes, administration aspirin for STEMI-positive (Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction) and make a 10-minute pre-arrival notification to receiving hospital emergency room.
Mission: Lifeline EMS recognition is the American Heart Association’s program that recognizes prehospital emergency agencies for their quality of care for heart attack and stroke patients. The recognition program focuses on transforming care quality by connecting all heart attack and stroke care components into a seamlessly integrated care system. Key tenets of these systems of care reinforce evidence-based guidelines and measure performance,identify gaps, and engage in quality improvement.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
