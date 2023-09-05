Hundreds of people gathered at Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris to dance Saturday at the first-ever Salsa on the Square event, organized by the City of Paris’s Main Street Project.
“I love that something like this is happening in Paris,” said Jennifer Ortega, 43, of Paris between songs. “I have no idea what I’m doing, but it’s fun.”
Lara Latin, a North Texas-based band who played a variety of genres like salsa, merengue, cumbia and bachata, treated dozens of dancers and onlookers with traditional songs and rearranged favorites from Guns N’ Roses, Santana and others.
The Latin-themed dance event kicked off just a few hours after the Ninth Annual Hatch Chile Festival at The Farmers and Artisan Market, which drew around 1,500 people to Market Square.
Dance instructors Alix So and Jin So of Kumbala Dance Studio in Farmers Branch, Texas, led the crowd in dances and offered lessons for those unfamiliar with the dancing styles.
“I am so happy, because it’s hit or miss sometimes,” Alix So said of the attendance. “This is an amazing crowd.”
With the National Hispanic Heritage Month starting date, Sept. 15, approaching, Alix So said the dance studio often teaches Latin dancing at various events around North Texas.
“We do, especially around this time for Hispanic heritage month,” she said. “This is one of the best ones we’ve had right now, and it’s our first time here, too.”
Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford, one of the event’s organizers, said the idea for Salsa on the Square originated after attending the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions Forum in 2022 with Main Street Advisory Board members Matt Coyle and Linda Knox.
“While we were there learning about how to preserve our downtown, we came out of our hotel one evening to go down for a walk, and there was a similar event happening in downtown Cincinnati at the fountain plaza,” she said. “We were standing there watching it, and we thought, ‘This would be something fun to bring to Paris, Texas,’ so Matt and I started planning it.”
Bedford said their original plan was to hold the event last year, but it didn’t work out in time, so they decided to pair it with the Hatch Chile Festival during Labor Day Weekend, shortly before National Hispanic Heritage Month.
“We want to make sure that our events are inclusive,” Bedford said. “This is just like a nice thing to do, just to include everybody in our city and have something for everyone.”
Several food trucks were on-site, including TaMolly’s Mexican Kitchen, Taco City, Paris ChalMiro’s and Rooster’s Country Cooking and a beer garden, which has become a staple of downtown events.
When asked if Salsa on the Square would become an annual event, Bedford didn’t rule it out.
“I think we’ll do it again,” she said. “You know, first time, you never know exactly what to expect, but I think people are having a good time.”
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
