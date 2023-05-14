The Paris High School Ladycat track team finished second at the UIL State Track Meet in Austin overall with Ladycat Jasmine Franklin capturing gold while the Wildcat team saw one of its pole vaulters crack the top five last week on the campus of The University of Texas.
The teams’ hard work over the past few months paid off, as the two teams took home a medal in four of the five events that they competed in, including the state championship in the 200 meter dash.
Franklin won first in the 200m dash with a time of 24.26, and solidified Paris’ spot as the second place overall team.
“I was extremely nervous the whole time, but as soon as I heard the gun fire I knew it was go time and I had to get out and bring it home and with that attitude,” she said. “I brung it home and became a state champion.”
The Ladycats 4x100m relay team of Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt and Franklin placed second with a time of 47.02, breaking the Paris school record they set a couple weeks ago.
Then came the 4x200m relay team of Gunn, Cashion, Shari King and Franklin, which also placed second with a time of 1:40.33.
After competing in both relays, Cashion and Franklin lined up to compete individually in the 100m dash and 200m dash, respectively.
Cashion, who did not qualify for the State meet last year in this event, finished third in the 100m with a time of 12.06, earning a bronze medal.
“I’m beyond proud of myself for medaling since I didn’t make it at all last year. There was room for improvement and there still is,” Cashion said.
“I’m going to miss Kashyra and Shari (two senior girls on the team), They have made this year a joy and I was happy for them to go out as winners, and knowing that we will be returning the triplets (Jasmine, Shamyia and Baleigh), I think the program is in good hands. I want to thank everyone that supported the ladycats and our coaching staff throughout the year. We appreciate you all and ask for your continued support for years to come,” Paris girls head coach Kevin Adkins said.
Junior Tomas Farr got things started for Paris, as he placed fifth in the state in pole vault with a height of 14’ 6”. This was Farr’s second year to qualify for the State meet, and he plans to be back.
“I enjoyed the moment and having a chance to compete at the State meet. I am disappointed with the result but I will train and work even harder to get back to state next year,” Farr said.
“We always run in the fast lane. These young ladies have worked so hard and I couldn’t be more proud of them. This is a moment for all of Paris, Texas to celebrate,” said boys head coach Michael Johnson.
