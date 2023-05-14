The Paris High School Ladycat track team finished second at the UIL State Track Meet in Austin overall with Ladycat Jasmine Franklin capturing gold while the Wildcat team saw one of its pole vaulters crack the top five last week on the campus of The University of Texas.

The teams’ hard work over the past few months paid off, as the two teams took home a medal in four of the five events that they competed in, including the state championship in the 200 meter dash.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.