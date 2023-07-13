The holiday toy drive season starts early as Paris Harley-Davidson, 2875 NE Loop 286, plans to host the annual Christmas in July toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots.
“This is one of those things that we absolutely cannot do what we do without the support of the community,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Richard McIntire.
The retired Marine said the organization distributed more than 4,000 toys to nearly a thousand children last year.
The drive begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m. with a free brisket lunch with the donation of an unwrapped toy.
Multiple vendors will be on hand and Summer Santa is expected to be available to take photos with children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McIntire said.
While kids take photos with Saint Nick, a local cover band, Mix Society, will play an eclectic mix of rock, hip-hop, country and blues, he said.
