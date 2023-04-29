Dr. Marian Ellis is the new Superintendent of Clarksville ISD and will begin her duties June 1. She will be the first African-American woman to lead the district, returning after 15 years as Clarksville Elementary principal. She is currently in the district two days a week holding “listen and learn” appointments with the administrators and staff.
Ellis has been an educator for the past 26 years. She has worked with Sulphur Springs ISD, Paris ISD, Clarksville ISD, Paris Junior College and is currently with North Hopkins ISD.
Ellis has served in roles such as ESL teacher, high school English teacher, elementary assistant principal and elementary principal. Eleven of her 26 years in teacher education were spent at Paris Junior College teaching future teachers in courses such as Introduction to the Teaching Profession and Introduction to Special Populations. Additionally, she has monitored student teachers at North Lamar ISD, Paris ISD, Trinity Christian Academy and Mount Pleasant ISD through Western Governors University and Texas A&M University - Texarkana.
Ellis earned a bachelor of arts in English, master of education in Educational Administration and doctor of education in Supervision, Curriculum, & Instruction all from Texas A&M University - Commerce. She is also a 1996 graduate of Paris Junior College.
Ellis completed the Superintendent Program through Lamar University in 2020. She completed a one year superintendent internship with Paris ISD under the direction of Paul Jones.
She will begin her new role with the goal of improving her district.
“It is to continue moving the district forward academically and to make decisions that are best for students. The students of Clarksville made great gains on last year’s STAAR and that trend is expected to continue. There are many positive programs such as P-TECH in partnership with Paris Junior College that will continue and grow as well. I am really overjoyed to be returning to the Clarksville community,” she said.
Ellis is married to James Ellis and they have three adult children, Ashley, Marissa and Shedrell Ellis.
She and her husband are the former owners of the dessert food truck, “The Chocolate Kettle,” and they now own the food truck, “B&J BBQ,” which is scheduled to open before Mother’s Day on the corner of Collegiate Drive and Lamar Avenue in Paris.
