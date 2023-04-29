Elis family Marian CISD superintendent.jpg

Dr. Marian Ellis is the new Superintendent of Clarksville ISD and will begin her duties June 1. She will be the first African-American woman to lead the district, returning after 15 years as Clarksville Elementary principal. She is currently in the district two days a week holding “listen and learn” appointments with the administrators and staff. 

Ellis has been an educator for the past 26 years. She has worked with Sulphur Springs ISD, Paris ISD, Clarksville ISD, Paris Junior College and is currently with North Hopkins ISD. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.