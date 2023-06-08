Paris High School was well represented at the UIL State Academic Meet in Austin on May 17, 2023.
Students who placed at the state meet were: Science – Preston Thompson, 4th place overall; Science – The team of Preston Thompson, Luke De la Garza, Isaiah Hampton and Gavin Avery, 3rd place overall. Ethan Dao went as an alternate.
“This is an extraordinary group of guys,” said science coach Leigh Napier. “They have dedicated lots of their personal time to study so they would be competitive at the state level of competition. They set a goal early in the year to go to state, and they worked hard to achieve that goal. I am very proud of their dedication and achievement.”
