PHS State UIL 2023.JPEG

From left: Gavin Avery, Preston Thompson, Luke De la Garza, science coach Leigh Napier, Ethan Dao and Isaiah Hampton.

 Submitted Photo

Paris High School was well represented at the UIL State Academic Meet in Austin on May 17, 2023.

Students who placed at the state meet were: Science – Preston Thompson, 4th place overall; Science – The team of Preston Thompson, Luke De la Garza, Isaiah Hampton and Gavin Avery, 3rd place overall. Ethan Dao went as an alternate.

