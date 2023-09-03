PHS HOCO 2023.jpg

Front row: Homecoming queen nominees, from left, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt, Adeliz Hinojosa, Jasmine Franklin and Madeline Green. Back row:  king nominees, Jordan Perkins, Salvador Gomez, Corday Cooper, Dycurian Douglas and Kelton Varner. 

 Mali Brockman/PHS photography student

Homecoming is a time of school spirit and fun for the Paris Wildcats and Homecoming Spirit Week begins on Tuesday with “My Wildcat Era!” through Friday

Tuesday is “Lasso or Lace Up,” where students dress up like “country” or” country club”.

