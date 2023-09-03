Homecoming is a time of school spirit and fun for the Paris Wildcats and Homecoming Spirit Week begins on Tuesday with “My Wildcat Era!” through Friday
Tuesday is “Lasso or Lace Up,” where students dress up like “country” or” country club”.
On Wednesday, students dress for “Color Wars,” where each grade level is assigned a different color to wear. “Get your head in the game” will be the dress on Thursday; students can wear their favorite sports jersey. On Friday, students will show their “Wildcat Spirit” and dress in spirit shirts.
The 2023 Homecoming Queen and King nominees will be introduced during the pep rally, Friday at 3 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium. Queen nominees are Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt, Adeliz Hinojosa, Jasmine Franklin and Madeline Green. King nominees are Jordan Perkins, Salvador Gomez, Corday Cooper, Dycurian Douglas and Kelton Varner. The 2023 Homecoming King will be announced during the pep rally, and the Queen will be crowned in pregame ceremonies at 7 p.m.
The parade follows the pep rally, with the route to begin downtown at Market Square at 4 p.m. Extra vehicles will not be allowed to park near the Farmers Market staging area. The procession will turn east onto West Sherman Street, then north on South Main Street, east on Clarksville Street, north on 3rd Street SE (in front of First United Methodist Church) for one block, west on Lamar Avenue (U.S. 82 Business) to the west side of downtown plaza, south on 1st Street SW and return to the Farmers Market area.
To enter the parade, contact Student Council Sponsor Sommer Dear at sommer.dear@parisisd.net by noon Tuesday for parade instructions.
Later Friday, PHS hosts Pleasant Grove for the homecoming game. Special game night activities include: Homecoming Queen Coronation at Wildcat Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.; PHS alumni honored with special recognition to several classes who are having reunions, including the Class of 1978 - 45th reunion, Class of 1983 - 40th reunion, Class of 1990 - 33rd reunion, Class of 1998 - 25th reunion and Class of 2003 - 20th reunion.
The varsity football game vs. Gilmer kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
