On a sunny, but cold Saturday morning people gathered to honor a civil rights hero for all his good works in the name of freedom during his short life on Earth.
Eva Williams was this year’s Martin Luther King Day Parade grand marshal and said she was honored to hold the title.
“I am grateful to the community and I feel humbled to be chosen to represent the community that I serve,” she said.
“It’s an honor to pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., the man who paved the way for not only African-Americans, but for everyone,” she said.
She reminded all that we should not just remember King on one day of the year.
“We do honor doctor King on this day,” Williams said. “Still, we should honor him everyday.”
“We are blessed that we had a man like him to speak his mind and lead us to freedom,” said parade participant Ontarius Gaines of Paris.
Paris Mayor Pro tem Reginald Hughes agreed.
“Today is all about unity,” he said. “It is about bringing the community together.”
Yulanda Reeves, who along with Deshanza King, organized the day’s events which included an indoor celebration at PJS, was happy with the turnout.
“We are thankful for everyone coming. We are thankful for all the support,” she said.
Parade participants Gerald and Celeste Stone were happy to take part and show their support, they said.
They were in the parade with their standout customized silver 1971 Pontiac Grand Prix.
After the parade, people gathered in PJS at Fitzhugh and MLK, for music, dance and food and the awarding of prizes.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
