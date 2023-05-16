Chonda Hicks was named Elementary Teacher of the Year and Amanda LaRue was named Secondary Teacher of the Year for the Paris Independent School District at a dinner recently honoring teaching excellence. Both will represent Paris ISD in the 2023 Region VIII Education Service Center Teacher of the Year competition.

Hicks holds a bachelor’s of science degree in Education with a certification in early childhood — fourth grade from Texas A&M University - Commerce. She started her journey in education with Paris ISD in 2006 and is a fourth grade teacher at Justiss Elementary.

