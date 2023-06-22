The Paris Independent School District Board of Trustees appointed new assistant principals at Aikin Elementary and Crockett Intermediate at its May board meeting.
The Paris ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Lalonna West as the new assistant principal for Aikin Elementary School.
West has over 18 years of experience in education, which includes classroom teacher, instructional coach, elementary principal and middle school assistant principal. She has a bachelor’s degree in science and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Texas A&M University–Commerce.
“My foundation for life is built on faith,” stated West. “I believe I am here to serve children, staff, parents and the community by growing myself as a leader in order to help others accomplish their goals and dreams.”
Carla Ford was also unanimously approved as the new assistant principal for Crockett Intermediate School. She has over 29 years of experience in education, which includes classroom teacher, assistant principal, dean of instruction and dean of students. Ford has a master’s degree in science in reading from Texas A&M University–Commerce and a midmanagement certification from Texas State University.
“Kids will jump through hoops for you if they know that you ‘see’ them, care about them and want to be with them,” she said.
