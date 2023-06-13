Thirteen Paris ISD students and their coaches returned with several wins after competing at the International Future Problem Solving Conference held at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Paris brought home a second place trophy, a third place trophy and tenth place medals.
Anna Echols placed 2nd in Scenario Performance in the Junior Division.
The team of Eli Allen, Hannah Cunningham, Mary Grace Gibbons, Caroline Gillem, and Abigail Harper placed third in the Presentation of Action Plan in the Middle Division.
In Team Global Issues Problem Solving (GIPS), in the Senior Division, the team of Ava Fitzgerald, Madeline Green, Preston Thompson and Curt Fendley placed tenth out of 50 teams.
The winning students are coached by Sandra Strom, Brent Wilburn, Jill Stone, Lisa Lipstraw and Romy Zimmerman.
