Winning teams in the international problem solving competition are, from left to right, nneeling: Eli Allen, Sandra Strom and Clara Gibbs. Standing are Lisa Lipstraw, Reed Hartman, Brent Wilburn, Hannah Cunningham, Mary Grace Gibbons, Caroline Gillem, Abigail Harper, Madeline Green, Preston Thompson, Ava Fitzgerald, Anna Echols and Sophia Hamer. Not pictured: Curt Fendley.

Thirteen Paris ISD students and their coaches returned with several wins after competing at the International Future Problem Solving Conference held at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Paris brought home a second place trophy, a third place trophy and tenth place medals.

Anna Echols placed 2nd in Scenario Performance in the Junior Division.

