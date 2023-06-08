PISD WordMasters.JPEG

The Paris ISD team of, from keft, Seth Loza, Anniston Bray and Everett Hernandez earned top honors recently in the WordMaster Challenge .

 Submitted Photo

A team representing Paris ISD recently earned Highest Honors in the 2022-2023 WordMasters Challenge, a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. The fourth grade team scored an impressive 180 points out of a possible 200 in the last of three meets this year, placing ninth in the nation. The students participated in the WordMaster tests throughout the school year.

Competing in the difficult Blue Division of the WordMasters Challenge, third-grade student Seth Loza and fourth-grade students Anniston Bray and Everett Hernandez each earned a perfect score of 20 in the recent meet. Nationally, only 20 third-grade students and 40 fourth-grade students achieved this result.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.