A team representing Paris ISD recently earned Highest Honors in the 2022-2023 WordMasters Challenge, a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. The fourth grade team scored an impressive 180 points out of a possible 200 in the last of three meets this year, placing ninth in the nation. The students participated in the WordMaster tests throughout the school year.
Competing in the difficult Blue Division of the WordMasters Challenge, third-grade student Seth Loza and fourth-grade students Anniston Bray and Everett Hernandez each earned a perfect score of 20 in the recent meet. Nationally, only 20 third-grade students and 40 fourth-grade students achieved this result.
Other students at Paris ISD who achieved outstanding results in the last meet of the year include fourth-grade student Onas Bridges and sixth-grade student Reed Hartman.
Loza also earned Individual Highest Honors in the overall competition with a cumulative score of 57 out of a possible 60 points. Highest Honors are reserved for students who place among the top 10-15 students in their division.
The students were coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by Tammy King, third- and fourth-grade Socrates teacher and Romy Zimmerman, fifth- and sixth-grade Socrates teacher.
The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies.
The WordMasters ChallengeTM program is administered by a company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is dedicated to inspiring high achievement in American schools. Further information is available at the company’s website, wordmasterschallenge.com.
