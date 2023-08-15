Chonda Hicks and Amanda LaRue have been named the Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year.
They will represent Region 8 as its nominees for the 2024 Texas Education Agency (TEA) Teacher of the Year. later this year
This is the sixth time the Paris Independent School District has won both of the honors.
Hicks teaches fourth grade at Justiss Elementary School and, LaRue teaches math at Paris High School.
Hicks and LaRue will compete against 38 other regional teachers of the year.
Six finalists will be invited to Austin for interviews as part of the Elementary Teacher of the Year and the Secondary Teacher of the Year competition.
The winners will serve as traveling ambassadors for public education.
Hicks and LaRue join an extensive list who have achieved this honor in the past 34 years. Since 1989, Paris ISD has had 26 regional teachers of the year. The district has also had six state finalists and one Texas Teacher of the Year.
