PJC Groundbreaking group 1.jpg

PJC Board of Regents and staff of Balfour Beatty and Pfluger Architects break ground for the new workforce training facility at the PJC-Greenville Center. Shown starting third from left are PJC Regents Ginna Bowman, Curtis Fendley, PJC President Pam Anglin, and Regents Linda Kapp and Josh Bray.

 Submitted Photo

Expanded workforce training opportunities for Hunt County were unveiled at the groundbreaking for a facility at the Paris Junior College - Greenville Center on Tuesday,.  

"This is an exciting day for all of us at Paris Junior College," said Dr. Pamela Anglin, PJC President. "We're very proud to be partnering with L-3Harris in a partnership where the sky's the limit. This fall an apprenticeship program will begin with them, as well as a pre-apprenticeship program with Hunt County high schools for an airplane maintenance technician program."

