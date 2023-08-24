Heath Department Photos-2.jpg

The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Paris Lamar County Health District is proud to announce that the worksite has been designated as a Texas Mother-Friendly Worksite.

The PLCHD has joined a growing number of Texas businesses to become officially designated by the state for proactively supporting employees who choose to breastfeed their infants by providing time, space, and other supports to maintain breastfeeding after returning to work.

