Paris Lamar County Health District is proud to announce that the worksite has been designated as a Texas Mother-Friendly Worksite.
The PLCHD has joined a growing number of Texas businesses to become officially designated by the state for proactively supporting employees who choose to breastfeed their infants by providing time, space, and other supports to maintain breastfeeding after returning to work.
Employers that provide Texas Mother-Friendly policies benefit from increased employee retention, lower absenteeism, higher morale, greater productivity, reduced health care costs, and improved short- and long-term health of the breastfeeding mother and her child.
“We want our employees to know that we support their decision to continue breastfeeding” said Gina Prestridge, Executive Director of the Paris Lamar County Health District. “We are extremely pleased to be designated as a Texas Mother-Friendly Worksite.”
PLCHD collaborated with the local Women, Infants, Children Program to help with the application process. PLCHD and WIC encourage other worksites in Lamar County to consider becoming a designated Texas Mother-Friendly Worksite.
If interested, an employer must submit an application and a qualifying written breastfeeding support policy to the Texas Department of Social and Health Services.
For more information, please reach out to Rhonda Brown, Program Coordinator at Paris Lamar County Health District, at 903-785-4561.
