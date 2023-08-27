Paris library notes ‘Library Card Signup Month’
In honor of “Library Card Sign-Up Month” the Paris Public Library will temporarily forgive patron fines in order to bring people back into the Library during the month of September.
“We want everyone to use our services, participate in our programs, and of course, be able to check out books again.” said Connie Lawman, library director. “Not only will we be forgiving all fines for people who come to the Library, but we will also give new card-holders free Red River Valley Fair tickets, while supplies last. Please note: this fine forgiveness period is for the month of September only. All library fines will be re-instated October 1st.”
Possession of a library card allows library patrons to access books in print, ebooks, audio books, magazines, programs and more, and the cards are available le to all ages.
DPS Experiencing Vehicle Inspection System Outage
The Texas Department of Public Safety, headquartered in Austin, is experiencing issues with its vehicle inspection system. The outage began on Aug. 23 and is ongoing.
This issue does not allow stations in safety-only counties to conduct proper inspections. At this time, emission inspections are not impacted by this outage. Station license renewal applications are also unavailable.
DPS officials have apologized for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Check the DPS’ Facebook page for updates.
