Tickets are on sale for the NAACP Heritage Banquet scheduled June 24 at Love Civic Center featuring Lamar County native and longtime Methodist minister the Rev. Gary Dean of Atlanta, Georgia.
Hole in The Wall is to cater the event, which includes a silent auction. Tickets are $30, or $240 for a table of eight, and are available by calling 903-401-9331, 903-785-8418, or by contacting any NAACP member.
During his 41-year tenure as a Methodist minister, Dean has served seven appointments, which include five African American and two white congregations, according to Paris NAACP President Robert High.
As District Superintendent of the August District of the United Methodist Church from June 2005 to June 2012, he supervised 91 churches and 91 pastors.
A Paris native and lifelong member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Dean is a 1981 graduate of West Lamar High School, a 1985 graduate of Wiley College with a bachelor degree in Education, and is 1992 graduate of the Gammon Theological Seminary of the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia, with a Masters of Divinity.
He and his wife, Pamela Dean, have been married for 36 years and have four children and eight grandchildren. He is the son of Mary Randall and the late Bobby Randall Sr., and the godson of Billy and Jane Brown of Paris.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
