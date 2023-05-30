NAACP speaker Gary Dean.jpg

Tickets are on sale for the NAACP Heritage Banquet scheduled June 24 at Love Civic Center featuring Lamar County native and longtime Methodist minister the Rev. Gary Dean of Atlanta, Georgia.

Hole in The Wall is to cater the event, which includes a silent auction. Tickets are $30, or $240 for a table of eight, and are available by calling 903-401-9331, 903-785-8418, or by contacting any NAACP member.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

