Paris City Council on Monday gave the go ahead to new logos on the city’s water towers, expressed appreciation to an outgoing City Council member and gave approval to a partnership with a new industry now under construction in the Paris Industrial Park off NW Loop 286.

The council approved a partnership with Lionshead Paris, LLC for the installation of public water infrastructure that will allow future development of the western edge of the industrial park.

