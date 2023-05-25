Paris City Council on Monday gave the go ahead to new logos on the city’s water towers, expressed appreciation to an outgoing City Council member and gave approval to a partnership with a new industry now under construction in the Paris Industrial Park off NW Loop 286.
The council approved a partnership with Lionshead Paris, LLC for the installation of public water infrastructure that will allow future development of the western edge of the industrial park.
A manufacturer of tire and wheel assemblies and component parts for the recreation, vehicle marine, livestock cargo and utility trailer industry, Lionshead plans a capital investment of roughly $23 million and the creation of 15 to 40 new jobs, according to information in an agenda memorandum.
Rather than a private fire suppression loop around the building to provide fire hydrant coverage, the city/company partnership will provide a public loop to which other industries can connect in the future. Lionshead is to pay the city roughly $251,000 toward the public infrastructure, the estimated cost to the company for a private line.
“It will cost them no more than they would have spent, and the city will construct a bigger public loop in the public right-of-way, benefitting the city by extending our public infrastructure westward in the industrial park and setting us up for potential expansion,” City Manager Grayson Path said.
Noting the recent rollout of a unified marketing campaign for the city, Paris Economic Development Corp. and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Utility Director Doug Harris recommended, and the council approved, new logos for the city’s three water towers at a cost of $49,000. Water towers are located on 19th SE, 5th NW and 25th NE streets.
“One of the larger items the public will see is on our water towers,” Harris said. “We received a very favorable quote for six logos, two on each of the water towers.”
Earlier in the meeting, the council gathered around outgoing council member Linda Knox while Mayor Reginald Hughes presented a plaque that expressed appreciation for Knox’s six years of service.
“I want to express how very much we appreciate you,” Hughes said. “You have served for six years on the council as a leader of our city, and have made our community a better place to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.