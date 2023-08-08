Paris Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday approved a Comprehensive Plan to allow multifamily living on a 15-acre, six-block area in the Springlake Addition from East Price Street to Cherry Street between 28th NE and 30th NE streets. The change is from low-density residential, which is for single residences, to medium density, which allows duplexes but does not allow apartment buildings.
The change now must go before Paris City Council for final approval.
Resident and rental home owner Wayne Kirby spoke in opposition to the change, indicating his concern about rezoning the entire neighborhood, specifically referring to a number of single-family residences on the west side of 30th NE Street. Both staff and Planning and Zoning Commission members assured Kirby the action would not immediately rezone the neighborhood.
Commission chairman Clifton Fendley explained the purpose of the Comprehensive Plan is to outline what is best suited for particular areas, but that individual property owners would need to come back before Planning & Zoning with requests for rezoning.
“Apartments would not be supported by this change,” City Planning and Community Director Andrew Mack added about any future zoning requests for apartments, which would require high density classification.
“This Comprehensive Plan amendment will qualify property owners for the city’s residential tax abatement program for new construction that covers the entire city limits,” Mack said in answer to a question about 5 in 5 development program eligibility, which is limited to specific areas of the city.
In other action, the commission approved all plat requests for building sites before Planning & Zoning to include those at 1503 Margaret St., 1933 E. Cherry St., 1167 Lamar Ave. and 1233 Cooper St.
