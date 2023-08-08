Paris City Council 4

Local resident Westley Martin addresses the Paris City Council about the city's relationship with Beshirs Construction on Monday in council chambers.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Paris Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday approved a Comprehensive Plan to allow multifamily living on a 15-acre, six-block area in the Springlake Addition from East Price Street to Cherry Street between 28th NE and 30th NE streets. The change is from low-density residential, which is for single residences, to medium density, which allows duplexes but does not allow apartment buildings.

The change now must go before Paris City Council for final approval.

