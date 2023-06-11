Continuing to bring new activities to the Paris Public Library, Director Connie Lawman’s latest addition to the summer schedule, the 3D Club, began its first print inside a room repurposed for monthly programs.
"The kids are pretty much just learning how 3D models work and how to build them,” Lawman said Friday. "We’re not doing any original work yet, but maybe the children can grow with the program.”
3D printing is the construction of a three-dimensional object using a computer-aided design in which the material — a type of plastic — is laid down layer-by-layer, according to "PC Magazine.”
During the group’s first meeting, the library director said they were still taking things slow after initial issues with the library’s 3D printer, a donation from Lawman herself.
"This was my printer,” she explained as the printer mechanically constructed a figurine chosen by the club, "so maybe one day we’ll get another printer for the library, but learning the logistics of it is the idea of the club and just to be aware of the technology that’s been around now.”
Vivian Beasley, the library’s new teen paraprofessional, is leading the club, along with several other programs this summer.
"We’re attempting to use these 3D pins,” Beasley said as they waited for their print job to finish its two-and-a-half-hour construction. "They’re a little unwieldy, but it’s basically a smaller form of the 3D printer.”
Out of the six children signed up for the class, only three attended and none wanted to be interviewed.
"We have five open slots every meetup, and six people wrote their name down, and only three showed up,” the library director said, indicating there is still room to grow.
After instituting multiple new programs never offered previously, Lawman said she thought the public has been receptive.
"It’s not an original thought that trying to introduce to people of Paris that libraries are community hubs,” Lawman said. "It should be active, thriving places of creation, collaboration, that kind of thing. We’re not just books, and we don’t need to be quiet. That’s for college libraries.”
