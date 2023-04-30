Paris Regional Health this week published its community benefit report for the 2022 calendar year. The annual report outlines the various ways the hospital continues to invest in the health and economic vitality of the Paris region as part of its mission of making communities healthier.
“For more than 100 years, Paris Regional Health has been proud to call Paris, Texas, our home, and as a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Steve Hyde, chief executive officer of Paris Regional Health. “This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible — both inside and outside our hospital walls.”
Paris Regional Health’s 2022 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing health care needs of its community through welcoming new providers, adding and expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and health care technology. For example, in 2022, Paris Regional Health added 29 providers in vascular surgery, gastroenterology, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, telemedicine and more and made nearly $8.9 million in capital improvements, including a dual catheterization lab upgrade, new chemistry analyzers and a renovation to the labor and delivery unit.
Additionally, Paris Regional Health made a donation of nearly $57.5 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.
Paris Regional Health is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work. In 2022, the hospital distributed more than $58 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its employees, while contributing more than $190,000 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.
Last year, the organization paid more than $11.6 million in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including Casa for Kids, Children’s Advocacy Center, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, North Lamar ISD, Northeast Texas Retired Teachers Association, Paris ISD, Paris Junior College, Paris Main Street Project, Paris Optimist, Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society, St. Joseph’s Community Foundation, The United Way of Lamar County and more.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community who entrusts us with their care and for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees and volunteers who make it all possible,” said Hyde. “As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”
Paris Regional Health, located in Paris, is a 154-bed, general acute-care hospital that has been serving Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma for 112 years. With cutting edge equipment, robust service lines and supporting a staff of 800 plus, PRH stands as the most complex hospital in at least a 70-mile radius of Paris. PRH is an Advanced Level III Trauma Facility, Accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI, Advanced Primary Stroke Care certified, and the nine specialties in addition to the Emergency Room. Paris Regional is committed to its mission of making communities healthier by providing high-quality, accessible health care close to home.
