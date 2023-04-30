Paris Regional Medical Center

Paris Regional Health will build an additional cardiovascular operating room at the hospital’s north campus.

 Sam Craft

Paris Regional Health this week published its community benefit report for the 2022 calendar year. The annual report outlines the various ways the hospital continues to invest in the health and economic vitality of the Paris region as part of its mission of making communities healthier.

“For more than 100 years, Paris Regional Health has been proud to call Paris, Texas, our home, and as a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Steve Hyde, chief executive officer of Paris Regional Health. “This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible — both inside and outside our hospital walls.”

