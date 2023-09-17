Two Paris High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship competition — Luke De la Garza and Preston Thompson.

Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

