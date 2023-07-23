CMYK Soccer

A scene from a Paris Soccer Association match. After approximately 36 years of Lamar County youth playing organized soccer on land owned by Paris Junior College (PJC), the Paris Soccer Association (PSA) is working with the City of Paris to find a new home for its growing program.

 Submitted

Youth soccer in Paris is not going away; it’s just moving down the street.

After approximately 36 years of Lamar County youth playing organized soccer on land owned by Paris Junior College, the Paris Soccer Association is working with the City of Paris to find a new home for its growing program. PJC and PSA had a longstanding agreement that the youth soccer program could use the land located just south of the college campus until PJC needed the land for another purpose.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.