Youth soccer in Paris is not going away; it’s just moving down the street.
After approximately 36 years of Lamar County youth playing organized soccer on land owned by Paris Junior College, the Paris Soccer Association is working with the City of Paris to find a new home for its growing program. PJC and PSA had a longstanding agreement that the youth soccer program could use the land located just south of the college campus until PJC needed the land for another purpose.
That need now exists as the college is planning to construct a softball facility similar to Hub Hollis Baseball Field at the Barney Bray Sports Complex at this location. The planned facility will ensure that PJC’s men’s and women’s sports programs have comparable facilities for years to come.
So, PSA and City of Paris officials decided that the available space at the Sports Complex near Love Civic Center would be right for the soccer area. PJC donated the property comprising the Sports Complex to the city in 2002 for providing public sports facilities. This move allows the fall league to continue as planned.
