Games of skill and chance, miniature garden building, and live music, among other stereotypical shenanigans, are a few of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities happening in Paris this weekend.
Several holiday-themed activities will happen throughout the week at one of the city’s landmarks, the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, operated by the Texas Historical Commission.
The former homestead of U.S. Sen. Sam Bell Maxey is hosting its final terrarium building class from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. today, where participants can create miniature gardens, said Maxey House Educator Elana Barton.
The museum is also hosting free St. Patrick’s Day-themed bingo games, children’s games and a craft from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday outside the home or inside the Visitor’s Center, depending on weather conditions.
It’s just going to be a fun little event for the kids,” Barton said.
Tours of the home are available at an additional fee, according to the landmark’s website.
The City of Paris is facilitating another year of downtown mini-golf during the second-to-last day of spring break.
The Fourth Annual Downtown Paris Mini-Golf Challenge returns Saturday with 18 businesses designing putting greens for participants to win prizes, discounts and other specials, according to Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford.
“Some people don’t travel on spring break, and this seemed like a good way to get people inside stores to create a little fun event,” she said, noting that the city wanted to keep it inexpensive.”
Businesses with greens include The City of Paris, Servpro, Girls Night Out Boutique, South Main Iron, Bee Sweet Paris Gifts, Sundae in Paris, Erth Apparel and several others.
Tickets are $5, and children under 13 play for free and can be obtained at a booth on the east side of the Culbertson Fountain in the Downtown Plaza, Bedford said.
Proceeds benefit future Light Up Paris projects, which will see lights adorned rooftops of several downtown buildings, the coordinator said.
Downtown boutique Picky Piglet is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Crawl Saturday to encourage sales, with two dozen businesses participating.
Participating businesses are expected to offer adult beverages brewed by Grapevine, Texas-based Hop and Sting Brew & Co., said Stephanie Leonard, owner of Picky Piglet and crawl organizer.
Partiscipating businesses include Pinky Piglet, Olive Paris, Head Over Hill, Belle Ame, Itsy Bitsy Spider, Antique Mall and several other downtown enterprises.
Participants must be over the age of 21, with identification required, Leonard said, with wristbands available at DeadCat Media, 27 Clarksville St.
“It was just something fun to do as this time of year is kind of slow in retail,” Leonard said of creating the holiday crawl, “We were trying to think of fun unique things to get people downtown and shop local.”
Downtown motorcycle dealer South Main Iron encourages everyone to wear green during its St. Patrick’s Celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its warehouse storefront, 255 First St. S.W.
Local country singer-songwriter Philip Nance performs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with food catered by food truck Outer Space Cuisine, assistant director of parts and services Liz McPeak said.
Through Saturday, customers will receive a free South Main Iron beer can mug with the purchase of a St. Paddy’s Day T-shirt, McPeak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.