Dating woes left a 19-year-old Paris woman with an enhanced charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after confessing to shooting her 57-year-old dating partner multiple times.
Dulce Esmerelda Chavez, 19, of Paris, was held Wednesday at Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $25,000 for a charge of aggravated assault of a household member with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
Paris police were dispatched at 6:29 a.m. March 7 to Paris Regional Health after a hospital employee arrived to work and noticed a man exiting his vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.
After the injured man informed officers that he was shot in the 2500 block of Graham Street, authorities contacted Chavez at the location, who then confessed to the shooting, according to an affidavit.
Chavez told police disagreements in their dating relationship led to the shooting, according to a news release.
She was arrested March 7 in the 2500 block of Graham Street and released on bond the following day, according to jail records.
Police recovered a handgun during their investigation, according to an affidavit.
Before Chavez’s transfer to jail, the teenager was taken to Paris Regional Health for minor injuries from what she described as being dragged by a vehicle driven by the wounded man, according to a news release.
Her dating partner is expected to make a full recovery, according to a news release.
As the charge is a second-degree felony, Chavez faces a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Police cases
In the past week, Paris police have taken multiple reports regarding children, including two instances of infants not breathing Thursday, which police spokeswoman Alice Webb called a little bit unusual.
“As far as I know, I’m assuming they’re both going to be okay,” Webb said of the infants Friday.
Paris police responded at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday to a daycare in the 1000 block of Northeast 34th Street and took a report for injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury regarding a parent, according to a news release.
Child Protective Services, a subagency of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, is assisting the Paris Police Department with a corresponding abuse investigation, according to a news release.
A first-degree felony, injury to a child causing serious bodily injury is punishable by a maximum sentence of 99 years or life in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 if convicted.
Paris Emergency Medical Services received a cardiac-respiratory arrest call at 8:28 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Northeast 34th Street, where an infant a few months old was reportedly not breathing, according to a news release.
Paris police were the first to respond, according to a news release, and an officer performed CPR until Paris EMS arrived to transport the baby to Paris Regional Health, where she remained Friday.
Paris investigators and CPS are looking into a child endangerment charge, according to a news release.
Approximately two hours later, Paris police were dispatched at 10:27 a.m. to the 300 block of Stone Avenue to assist Paris EMS with another infant not breathing, according to police records.
CPR was in progress when police arrived, and the Paris Fire Department and Paris EMS personnel treated the infant in an ambulance before transferring the child to Paris Regional Health, according to a news release.
The mother of the child gave conflicting stories to Paris EMS and hospital staff, leading police to complete a report of child endangerment with imminent danger of bodily injury for Paris investigators and CPS to investigate, according to a news release.
A second-degree felony, a conviction for the charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.
