Hampered by rain, a specialty crew late Thursday repaired a leak reported late Monday afternoon to one of two supply lines that bring treated water to customers throughout the city and county from the Paris Water Treatment Plant at Lake Crook.
By midday Friday, the city manager’s office issued an “all-clear” for customers to return to “normal” water usage after being asked to voluntarily conserve water on Monday, according to a press release that said the request to conserve water by eliminating all non-essential water use is no longer in place and that the water treatment plant is running at capacity.
At one point, it was believed both a 30-inch and 33-inch line were leaking. However, once crews were able to excavate and remove water from the large hole where the pipes are buried, it was discovered the 30-inch line was the only pipe leaking.
Because of the location and nature of the leak, a specialty contractor was called in to install a hydrostop upstream of the leak to prevent water from back flowing into the area to be able to access the affected area and make the necessary repairs to the 58-year-old section of pipe, the release said.
Once the 30-inch supply was successfully stopped and free of flowing water, crews were able to excavate around and under the affected area of the pipe and make preparations to install a large clamp over the pipe to repair the damaged area and eliminate the leak five days after the project began, the release stated.
“Throughout the repair process, treated water continued to be pushed to ground and elevated storage tanks throughout the city by the supply line, which is a 33-inch pipe,” the release stated. “Between city staff making the necessary adjustments in the production and flow processes, and the help of our citizens, commercial businesses and industrial partners doing their part to conserve water and eliminating nonessential water use, the city’s water service was not interrupted.
“The quality of the water produced by the water treatment plant did not diminish,” the release continued. “City staff worked hard to maintain sufficient water levels and successfully eliminated the need for any boil water notices being issued, which was a primary objective.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
