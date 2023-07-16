paris pipe.jpeg

Hampered by rain, a specialty crew late Thursday repaired a leak reported late Monday afternoon to one of two supply lines that bring treated water to customers throughout the city and county from the Paris Water Treatment Plant at Lake Crook.

By midday Friday, the city manager’s office issued an “all-clear” for customers to return to “normal” water usage after being asked to voluntarily conserve water on Monday, according to a press release that said the request to conserve water by eliminating all non-essential water use is no longer in place and that the water treatment plant is running at capacity.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

