Crews have located the leak in one of the two main pipes that supplies water to city and county residents from the water treatment plant at Lake Crook, according to a news release from the city manager’s office.
“Crews have successfully located the leak, and a strategic plan has been implemented to stop the flow of water into the area affected by the leak in preparation for a contractor to make the necessary repairs on the 30-inch line,” the release states. “While this repair is happening, the city continues to receive treated water via a 33-inch supply line, which is expected to maintain appropriate levels in our ground and elevated water storage tanks.”
Repairs to the 30-inch supply line are expected to take between 24 and 40 hours to complete. City officials and contractors anticipate the water treatment plant to be operating at full capacity by this weekend.
As was true since the first call went out Monday for voluntary water conservation, the quality of the water currently in storage tanks and being produced by the water treatment plant has not diminished, and there is no concern over the quality or the safety level of water going to customers, the release states.
“City officials and staff are focusing on the amount of water in our storage tanks and maintaining a sufficient level to provide continued service to the city and the county,” the release states. “By eliminating all non-essential water use while repairs to the treated water supply lines are made, the treated water in the elevated storage and ground storage tanks is expected to continue to provide water to our homes and businesses.”
Upon completion of repairs to water supply lines, public notifications will be made along with an announcement authorizing citizens to resume normal water usage.
Meanwhile, a call for voluntary conservation continues.
“The purpose of this message is to be transparent and appeal, once again, to our citizens to eliminate all nonessential water use until these repairs have been completed,” the release states.
Nonessential water use is defined as water uses that are neither essential nor required for the protection of public, health, safety and welfare. Non-essential uses include the following.
Irrigation of landscape areas, including, without limitation: yards, parks and athletic fields.
• Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle.
• Use of water to wash down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts.
• Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection.
• Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street.
• Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools or Jacuzzi-type pools.
• Use of water in a fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes except where necessary to support aquatic life.
• Use of water from hydrants for construction purposes or any other purposes other than firefighting.
Clarksville gets TCEQ OK to lift boil water order
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has told city official in Clarksville on Tuesday that the water meets state quality standards and the boil water notice can end.
In a letter, the commission said that the water pressure has returned to an acceptable level, the affected area has been thoroughly flushed and samples are free of coliform organisms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.