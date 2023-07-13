Water Quality

Water plant at Lake Crook in Lamar County.

 Sally Boswell

Crews have located the leak in one of the two main pipes that supplies water to city and county residents from the water treatment plant at Lake Crook, according to a news release from the city manager’s office.

“Crews have successfully located the leak, and a strategic plan has been implemented to stop the flow of water into the area affected by the leak in preparation for a contractor to make the necessary repairs on the 30-inch line,” the release states. “While this repair is happening, the city continues to receive treated water via a 33-inch supply line, which is expected to maintain appropriate levels in our ground and elevated water storage tanks.”

