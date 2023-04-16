Lamar County has no shortage of youth and adult sports leagues, and countless others enjoy athletics on a purely casual level.
For all, the county — and in particular the City of Paris — offers ample places to play.
Alongside the Love Civic Center is the Paris Sports Complex, which includes five softball fields. The fields are only for organized games and not practices or pickup games, City of Paris Recreation Supervisor Jeremy Smith said, though he added they can be rented out for tournament use year-round.
The Paris Ranger League uses them for all local games, and the Paris Junior College Lady Dragons softball team also plays its home games at the sports complex.
Also a part of the sports complex is the pavilion, under which houses a basketball court, as well as a removable volleyball net.
Just to the north of the Pavilion sits the pump track.
“The pump track is obviously the newest addition, and it’s something we’re excited about,” he said. “Each day I see kids out there with their bikes having so much fun!”
“Of course, it’s also big for the city because of the Red Bull event that is held here each year. That’s huge for all of our local businesses,” he added.
The complex features bathrooms at both the softball fields and pavilion, and a concession stand for all to enjoy when softball games are being played.
Culbertson Park, located at the intersection of 16 St., SE and Hearon Street, features basketball courts, tennis courts, softball fields, baseball fields and a soccer field. and even a tennis court now striped for pickleball, he noted.
“Culbertson has a little of everything,” Smith said.
While the ballfield would need to be reserved for practices, Smith said, all other amenities are open to the public any time of day.
“Most days you can find the Ranger League girls practicing on those fields, and the basketball courts almost always have kids playing on them,” he said.
When done playing, people can take advantage of the pavilion with picnic tables.
Wade Park, located on East Price Street, is one of the city’s most popular parks, Smith said. It features a roller hockey rink, two backstops that can be used for impromptu baseball or softball games, a soccer field and and two large playgrounds for kids of various ages. Wade Park also features a pavilion divided up into three sections and restroom facilities, Smith added.
Wise Field features two ballfields for boys or girls, and can be rented out for $10 per hour. Smith said the park restroom and concession facilities were recently remodeled in hopes of bringing life back to this park.
Leon Williams Park is located at the corner of 7th and Henderson streets. It includes a lighted ballpark, basketball courts, picnic tables and playground equipment, Smith said. In. It also includes wide open fields that are often used for public events and holiday activities.
For those looking for something a bit more aquatic, there is the Paris Aquatic Center. The regulation-length pool is home to local swim teams that practice on it throughout the summer, but is also open to the public at a small entry fee of $3.
The pool can also be rented for private parties in the evening, Smith said.
