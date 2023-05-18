Sean Patel was named valedictorian at Cooper High School for the Class of 2023.
Throughout high school, Patel has participated in numerous extracurriculars and organizations including football, basketball, track, tennis, UIL, FFA, National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.
Patel is currently the Secretary of National Honor Society and vice president of the Spanish National Honor Society.
Patel is already a graduate with his associate of arts degree from Dallas College.
Patel is the 18-year-old son of Yogi and Suzanne Patel of Commerce. He is the grandson of Laliben V Patel and the late Barbara Ayers. Sean has three older siblings, Jeffrey, Kristi and Sierra Patel. Sean is a member of NorthPlace Church in Sachse, Texas.
In the fall, Patel plans to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock, where he will pursue a degree in computer science.
