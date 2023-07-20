The Paris Economic Development Corp directors elected officers, approved a plan of action and a $2.4 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year when the board met Tuesday at City Hall.
Directors returned Josh Bray as chairman, Curtis Fendley as vice chairman and Chase Coleman as secretary-treasurer.
The $2,434,208 budget comes with a cash and investments ending balance totalling $4,873,023.70, up from the prior year $4,352,374.36 total, according to the budget presented by Coleman and approved by the board. Revenues are estimated at $1.7 million from sales tax, $100,000 from interest income and $180,000 from a community advisory board program financed by a Delco Trailers incentive program.
The budget includes $50,000 for job training along with $1,297,000 in direct business incentives for LionsHead Speciality Tire and Wheel, Metro Gate and Manufacturing, Blossom Aerospace, Universal Fabricating, Ametsa Packaging and a still-to-be-announced project known by the code name Project Clydesdale. Debt service is budgeted at $194,992 for a $2.5 original note with the City of Paris.
Executive Director Maureen Hammond presented a plan of action for the coming year as she highlighted recent accomplishments. Planned initiatives include the following.
• Foster the retention and growth of jobs.
• Attract new employers and industry.
• Cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem.
• Support workforce development program-
ming.
• Manage and expand the community’s land and building assets.
• Encourage unified vision for Paris, Lamar County and the PEDC.
• Explore internal and external funding mechanisms.
An ongoing program with Paris Junior College, PEDC is carrying out its first initiative by surveying employers and hosting dinners/lunches for corporate executives and plant managers, Hammond said. To date, 15 employers have been interviewed, representing 2,500 employees, and 19 dinners/lunches hosted. An Incentive Review Committee of Bray, Fendley and Coleman will continue to coordinate with local industry leadership and develop an internal incentive guideline that aligns with current revenue and fund balance to assist staff and board in making financial decisions on retention and expansion projects. In the coming year, PEDC will coordinate with Cox Field to target aerospace and aviation compatible opportunities, Hammond said.
The effort to attract new employers and industry includes participation in targeted industry trade shows with the governor’s office, participation in call trips with Team Texas, Texas Economic Development Connection and other partners, and aggressively pursue feedback on projects lost to understand opportunity areas, Hammond said. In 2021-22, PEDC received 67 leads with 31 eligible to submit, and in 2022-23 received 81 leads with 46 eligible to submit.
To cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem, PEDC coordinates with the Small Business Development Center and Paris Junior College to understand current resources and partner roles in assisting start-up companies. PEDC supports workforce development programming as evidenced by a 2022 Partnership Award presented by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas. In the past year, PEDC helped secure a grant through Workforce Solutions for the purchase of five welding machines for Paris Junior College, and partnered with Delco Trailers and Rural Development Partners in forming a Community Advisory Board with participation from PJC and the four county school districts.
A Land Review Committee committee of Bray, Fendley and Mark Homer work toward the management and expansion of land and building assets. In 2022-23, PEDC finalized the acquisition of a 25-acre site to complete a 200-acre parcel with rail availability. Currently, the economic development group is in negotiations on a 123-acre site in South Paris for large non-rail users, Hammond said. Environmental surveys, rezoning and infrastructure analyses have been completed on land assets with an ongoing project in the works to determine costs and viability of a potential spec building project.
With the leadership of a Marketing Committee comprised of Dr. A.J. Hashmi, Erik Roddy and Stephen Terrell, PEDC partnered with the City of Paris and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce to establish a brand to create unified messaging. The committee also helped develop and implement a social media campaign, which reached more than 39,000 followers with 400 new likes in 2021-22 and added 28,000 in 2022-23.
In an effort to explore internal and external funding, Hammond said the board continues to identify funding resources that support infrastructure development as she noted the restructure of debt with the city for a lower interest loan. Most recently, PEDC received a $1.3 million Economic Development Administration grant for infrastructure in the Northwest Industrial Park. The grant came with a $552,344 match, provided primarily by the city to install water lines in the industrial park to support LionsHead Specialty Tire and future economic development projects.
Summarizing her report, Hammond noted so far in 2022-23, PEDC has directly supported 160 new jobs with a total capital investment of $45 million and an estimated annual payroll of $14 million that results in an estimated total annual impact of $75 million in jobs, payroll, household spending and tax revenue.
