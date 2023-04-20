Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors Tuesday approved the services of EST Engineering of Paris for engineering and Ark-Tex Council of Governments for the management and administration of the recently announced $1.3 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The first ever EDA grant to be received by PEDC, the award will provide for water and roadway upgrades at the Northwest Industrial Park off NW Loop 286 in Paris.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

