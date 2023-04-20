Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors Tuesday approved the services of EST Engineering of Paris for engineering and Ark-Tex Council of Governments for the management and administration of the recently announced $1.3 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
The first ever EDA grant to be received by PEDC, the award will provide for water and roadway upgrades at the Northwest Industrial Park off NW Loop 286 in Paris.
Board president Josh Bray handed out kudos to PEDC Executive Director Maureen Hammond for securing the grant.
“Before I take a vote on that, I would like to reiterate Maureen’s appreciation to the council (Paris City Council) for support and also express appreciation to Maureen for chasing that grant money,” Bray said. “One of the things we talked about early on was the need to go after outside dollars, and getting that $1.3 million handed to us is a big deal.”
In presenting the March financial report, Hammond reported total assets of 9.1 million with $2.3 owed to the City of Paris, leaving PEDC with a net position of $6.8 million.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
