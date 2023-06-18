pedc logo.png

Paris Economic Development Corp received a clean outside audit report for the fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2022, at a Thursday afternoon meeting.

“In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly and all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities and each major fund of PEDC as of Sept. 30, 2022 and the respective changes in financial position for the year ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America,” Brittney Martin of McClanahan and Holmes said in a written statement.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

