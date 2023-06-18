Paris Economic Development Corp received a clean outside audit report for the fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2022, at a Thursday afternoon meeting.
“In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly and all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities and each major fund of PEDC as of Sept. 30, 2022 and the respective changes in financial position for the year ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America,” Brittney Martin of McClanahan and Holmes said in a written statement.
Executive director Maureen Hammond presented a preview of additions to the plan of work and initial budget projections, both of which are to be finalized at a July meeting.
“The proposed 2023-2025 plan of work includes revisions and updates that align with the current regional economic climate and the needs of employers,” Hammond said. “In addition to core activities in attraction and business retention and expansion, the plan is being updated to focus on initiatives that emphasize retaining and attracting talent and workforce development.”
More specifically, Hammond noted that PEDC has supported over 1,000 jobs in the past three years.
“We really need to make sure we get people to fill those jobs moving forward,” she said. “We need to do a better job collaborating with school districts and supporting Paris Junior College and training.”
Hammond talked about establishing a manufacturing council to help identify common challenges, needs and solutions for the workforce.
“We need more people, more housing and development, and we are supporting the city in a housing study,” she said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.