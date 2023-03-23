pedc logo.png

Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors received a favorable financial report, learned of an award presentation and received an update on two companies with recent expansions in Lamar County at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Board treasurer Chase Coleman reported the highest sales tax revenue month in the past 10 years while executive director Maureen Hammond informed the board of an award presented by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas and updated directors on LionsHead Speciality Tire & Wheel and Universal Fabricating USA.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

