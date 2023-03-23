Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors received a favorable financial report, learned of an award presentation and received an update on two companies with recent expansions in Lamar County at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.
Board treasurer Chase Coleman reported the highest sales tax revenue month in the past 10 years while executive director Maureen Hammond informed the board of an award presented by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas and updated directors on LionsHead Speciality Tire & Wheel and Universal Fabricating USA.
“I want you to know that the income statement for the month of February reported sales tax revenue of $205,618,” Coleman said. “That’s the highest I’ve seen in the last 10 years of our history. We are actually trending 13% above last year and what it was 10 years ago, and our spending is up 7% above what it was 10 years ago.”
Coleman reported total assets of $9,013,536 with approximately $5 million in cash and the rest in investment properties. Total liabilities stand at $2,340,109, mostly owed to the city, which gives a total net position of $6,673,427, Coleman said.
According to an announcement Hammond shared with the board, Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas presented a 2022 Partnership Award to the PEDC at a recent ceremony.
“The award is given to those partners that support the mission of workforce development,” a Workforce Solutions statement reads. “The Paris EDC has been a strong advocate to serve the businesses, workers and job seekers in the area….by providing an $80,000 high demand job training over the last five years (which allowed Workforce Solutions to apply for an additional $80,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission.”
Hammond noted the money was used to provide welding machines at Paris Junior College.
“Actually, we are now going to put training grant dollars that we budget every year towards robotics and advanced manufacturing automation at PJC,” Hammond said.
Hammond reported that Lionshead Specialty Tire & Wheel, an Indiana-based company specializing in trailer components including tires, wheels and specialty running gear accessories, plans to build on 20 acres in the Northwest Business Park.
“The company has executed a contract with a local contractor and they are working through a development agreement with the city,” Hammond said. “They’ve started ordering equipment and hiring is anticipated to start in 2024.”
About Universal Fabricating USA, the Canadian-based metal fabrication company that recently purchased the former Delco trailer manufacturing facility near Sumner, Hammond said the company hired their first local person this week after relocating several employees from Canada.
“Renovations have already started on the former Delco facility expected to go through the summer, and assembly is expected to start April 1,” Hammond said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
