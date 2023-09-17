Cute welsh pembroke corgi pet with collar on neck waiting for vet doctor

Check out lumps on your pet.

 Submitted Photo

Lumps and bumps are a normal part of life, but what do we do when we notice a new lump or bump on our furry friend? When we take our pet to a veterinarian to examine a mass, the doctor may recommend diagnostic testing, which includes any medical screenings used to determine the cause of a pet’s symptoms, according to Dr. Sarah Jacobson, a clinical pathology resident at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

“One of the first ‘diagnostics’ that a veterinarian performs is obtaining a medical history of the animal and performing a physical exam,” Jacobson said. “Because an animal cannot tell us specifically what is wrong or what is bothering them, we have to rely on what clues they can give us, such as changes in energy, weight, eating habits or other clinical signs.”

