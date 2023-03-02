Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

