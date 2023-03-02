Paris High School choir students competed in the recent UIL Choir Solo & Ensemble Contest and 17 students earned either a “Superior” or a “Superior” on an advanced level solo rating
“Each individual student learned the basics of their piece on their own, then worked each week at school to perfect it,” said choir director Grace Henderson. “Lindsay McCarter assisted the students throughout the process, and LeAnn Barbee accompanied all students.”
Seven students earned a “Superior” rating on their solo: Katie De la Garza, James Duke, Ty’Keeya Dunkins, Da’Naejaih Kendrick, and Kayglen Shelton.
Eleven students earned a “Superior” rating on an advanced level solo and qualified for UIL State Solo & Ensemble Contest to be held on May 29 in Pflugerville, Texas, including Reid England, Isaiah Hampton, Maricela Hignight, Caitlyn Hudiburg, TK McGee, Madison Meyer, Savannah Pickering, Berenice Ramirez, Bra’Naya Wallace, Lucy Walter and Johnny Young.
For students to advance to State, they had to learn a grade 1 piece, which is the most difficult a student can learn.
