Downtown Paris will be the place to be on Saturday when the city celebrates National Historic Preservation Month with “Picnic on the Plaza” complete with a tour of historical buildings, the dedication of a historical marker where the first Coke was served in Texas and free Coke floats for all to enjoy.

Activities kick off at noon beginning with coke floats served on the east side of the Plaza and tours of historical buildings. The dedication by the Lamar County Historical Commission of the historical marker for the first Coke served in Texas is to take place at 12;30 p.m. on the south side of the square outside The Collegiate Shoppe, 11 S. Plaza. 

