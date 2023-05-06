Downtown Paris will be the place to be on Saturday when the city celebrates National Historic Preservation Month with “Picnic on the Plaza” complete with a tour of historical buildings, the dedication of a historical marker where the first Coke was served in Texas and free Coke floats for all to enjoy.
Activities kick off at noon beginning with coke floats served on the east side of the Plaza and tours of historical buildings. The dedication by the Lamar County Historical Commission of the historical marker for the first Coke served in Texas is to take place at 12;30 p.m. on the south side of the square outside The Collegiate Shoppe, 11 S. Plaza.
Guides will be available at several historical buildings in the downtown area during an “Imagine the Possibilities Event” to highlight the attributes of available properties. Tour headquarters is the Scott Building, located at 1 Lamar Ave.
Historian Marvin Gorley will be on hand after the marker dedication to sign copies of “Soda Pop,” the history of the soft drink industry in Paris, and “More to the Story”, a compilation of grant narratives for many of the Texas Historical Commission markers in Paris and Lamar County, including one about about the first Coke served in Texas.
“The Imagine the Possibilities tours are an effort to continue to promote the Historic District opportunities,” Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford said. “The idea of the tour is to engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building, or living downtown.”
Bedford said all listed property will be accessible to the public and a property owner or representative will be on hand to answer questions or explain projects.
“There is so much positive momentum going on downtown, and the public is so supportive,” Bedford said. “It is an exciting time, and we want everyone to see or be a part of the vision.
Sponsors of “Picnic on the Plaza include Paris Main Street Project, the Lamar County Historical Commission, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages of Paris and Sundae in Paris.
