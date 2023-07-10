Due to a pipeline rupture at the City of Paris Water Treatment Plant, the facility is experiencing a diminished capacity to convey water to customers in the city. Repair crews are onsite, however, there is currently no estimate for the amount of time necessary to make the repairs.

Starting today, citizens and businesses are asked to eliminate nonessential water use.

