Paris ISD students recently received checks for winning entries in the annual Lamar County Soil and Water Conservation District Poster and Essay Contest. All winning essays and posters have been submitted for judging at the regional level.
In the essay contest, Paris High School seniors Preston Harper and Patrick Roland won 1st and 2nd place respectively in the ages 14 to 18 division and received $150 and $80. Crockett Intermediate School fifth-grade students Nathan Darst and Baron Blassingame won 1st and 2nd place respectively in the 13 and under division and received $80 and $50.
