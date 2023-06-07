Electrical work will cause the Paris Junior College administration building to be without power on Friday, so the building will be closed. All other buildings will be open as normal.
Those needing to do business in-person with the Admissions and Records Office, Business Office or Human Resources will find them temporarily in the Rheudasil Learning Center (library).
