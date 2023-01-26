The Paris Junior College Board of Regents received and approved a clean audit report when it met Monday inside the Math and Science Building on the junior college campus.
“That’s a clean opinion on these financial statements,” said accountant Teffany Kavanaugh of Bonham-based McLanahan and Holmes. “We’re happy to report we did not have any difficulties with management in getting the audit done.”
Regents also heard several reports from PJC President Pamela Anglin, including an Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System account based on data the college submitted to the federal government.
The report compared PJC’s enrollment, tuition and several other factors to 22 Texas institutions in the medium category, which have an enrollment of between 2,000 and 15,000 undergraduates.
For the past academic year, tuition and fees for the school were slightly lower than the peer average at $2,535, and the price of attendance is more than a thousand dollars cheaper than the peer average of $5,304, according to the report.
PJC saw more students use financial aid than peer institutions, data showed, with PJC landing at 84% of students compared with a 70% peer average.
PJC students also received more federal Pell grants than peer institutions, with 59% of PJC students receiving federal grant money compared to a 49% peer average.
The junior college’s graduation rate was 34%, slightly higher than the 25% peer average, with a transfer rate of 15%. The peer average transfer rate was unclear at press time.
The graduation rate was calculated from first-time, full-time, degree-seeking students, according to the report. Data showed that 56% of PJC’s entering students were counted as full-time, first-time.
PJC paid its faculty more than peers at an average salary of $59,821, while the junior college’s full-time equivalent staffing is lower than the peer average.
The Lamar County junior college also relied more heavily on state appropriations than peer institutions, while local tax dollars made up 9% of revenues compared to an average of 25% at peer institutions. Tuition and fees were 17% of revenues compared to a peer average of 14%.
Other reports by Anglin included preliminary spring enrollment figures, showing an increase in contact hours from the past two years and an update on the Administration Building’s current heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning renovation.
In other business, regents approved multiple policies and a financial report from December.
Before adjourning, the regents met in executive session to evaluate Anglin and to discuss new hires, promotions and resignations.
Regents briefly met back in open session to approve the promotions of Selynthia Martin as the Educational Opportunity Center’s student support services coordinator and Madison Wells as an adviser for Upward Bound.
It also accepted the hiring of Sara Pierce as an educational talent search adviser and accepted the resignations of Jennifer Johnston, the director of the Small Business Development Center; Eddie Mahar, the information technology director; and Courtnie Wittkopf, the Educational Opportunity Center student support services coordinator.
