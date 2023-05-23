2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

Graduating high school seniors in the Paris Junior College service area may take a free Summer I or II class, starting June 5 or July 12.

The College offers a scholarship covering tuition to a class in one of those terms to graduating high school students in Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Red River and part of Fannin (Fannindel and Honey Grove) counties.

