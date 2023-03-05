Tuition rates are climbing at Paris Junior College for the second consecutive year as its Board of Regents voted Monday to increase rates by $2 per semester hour for the 2023-24 school year.
“We went up $2 last year,” Anglin said. “So, frankly, I thought we were kind of pushing it to do $2 again, and the reason I say that is because I see the students we’re dealing with and I see how many can’t pay.”
The increase raises rates to $61 per semester credit hour for in-district students, $61 per semester credit hour for out-of-district students and $161 per semester credit hour for nonresident students, Anglin said.
Documents given to regents also showed that general fees for the junior college remain unchanged, with a $25 per semester credit hour fee for in-district students and a $50 per semester credit hour fee for out-of-district students.
The increase goes into effect with the fall 2023 semester.
Regents also voted to ban TikTok and other foreign software and hardware developers from its devices and networks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s security plan, prohibiting several Russian, Chinese and other foreign developers due to privacy concerns.
“It is critical that state agencies and employees are protected from the vulnerabilities presented by the use of this app and other prohibited technologies as they work on behalf of their fellow Texans,” Abbott said in a statement announcing the statewide plan.
While Abbott’s guidelines maintained state agencies update their policies by Feb. 15, regents were a few weeks behind as they voted to prohibit the companies on all PJC devices and networks Monday.
The board also heard several reports from Anglin and multiple regents concerning possible grant funding, legislative updates and a recent trip to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Leadership Conference.
Anglin told regents she recently attended a Senate Finance Committee meeting in Austin to hear from lawmakers on its new funding model for Texas community colleges.
“I think it’s all very positive,” Anglin told regents. “For the State of Texas to have the workforce they need for the future, this is critical, and this will be a game changer.”
The Commission of Community College Finance voted in 2022 to shift to an outcomes-based funding model, which state leaders said would address the growing demand and better align academic programs with workforce needs, according to The Texas Tribune.
For decades, Texas has funded its community colleges with monies from property taxes, student tuition and a state funding system, the latter of which now accounts for less than 25% of funding for two-year colleges, according to The Texas Tribune.
The board approved an early start agreement for Balfour Beatty Construction to purchase electric switchgear and insurance not exceeding $197,000 for the Paris campus’s future workforce building.
Other approvals include continuing a two-year depository contract with Guaranty Bank and Trust and authorizing seven other local and Texas brokers to house future investment monies.
After completed renovations, regents expect to hold the next meeting March 27 in their board room, 2400 Clarksville St, Anglin said.
Before adjourning, the board met in executive session to approve the resignation of Controller Debra Craig, Adult Education and Family Literacy Career Navigator Mike Minihan and the impending retirement of Jewelry Instructor Shannon Calloway.
