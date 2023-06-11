Kids College 2022.jpg

Children from last year’s PJC Kids College are shown as they pose with a skeleton.

 Submitted Photo

Paris Junior College is holding Kids College for four fun-filled days, July 10-13, 2023. Classes for children in kindergarten through fifth-grade will address a wide range of interests.

Courses include Cooks ‘N Books; First Aid: What’s the BIG Deal?; FUN with Science!; Give Me a “C,” Give Me a “HEER”; It’s TEE Time!; Junkyard Wars; Junior Historian; Mad Science!; Martial Arts; Math ‘N Crafts; Music; Reporting: Live from the Scene; Secret Agent; Sign Language!; The Great Escape; World Wildlife Adventure!; “Yes You CANvas!”; and You CAN Sew.

