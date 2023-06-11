Paris Junior College is holding Kids College for four fun-filled days, July 10-13, 2023. Classes for children in kindergarten through fifth-grade will address a wide range of interests.
Courses include Cooks ‘N Books; First Aid: What’s the BIG Deal?; FUN with Science!; Give Me a “C,” Give Me a “HEER”; It’s TEE Time!; Junkyard Wars; Junior Historian; Mad Science!; Martial Arts; Math ‘N Crafts; Music; Reporting: Live from the Scene; Secret Agent; Sign Language!; The Great Escape; World Wildlife Adventure!; “Yes You CANvas!”; and You CAN Sew.
Participants will set their own schedule with the subjects they want, broken into two age groupings: Kindergarten through second-grade or third through fifth-grade. Classes are July 10 to 13, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Drop-off time is 8 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and pick-up is from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Parent Preview, where students may show off their skills and projects, is Thursday, July 13, from 3:10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is required. Early registration, which includes a discount, ends June 30. Multiple children in the same family also qualify for a discount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.