Paris Community Theatre’s Plaza Theater, 36 North Plaza, will host a special presentation at 7:30 p.m., Saturday of “In The Words of a Sistah,” an evening of poetry featuring Paris native B Randall and other female poets. Tickets are $20.
B Randall was born and raised in Paris, Texas, where she developed a love for the arts. The Dallas resident is a consulting artist, director, host, performance poet and producer and this show is the longest-running all-female poetry show of its kind. The poetesses use spoken word/poetry to share their original works on love, loss, family, current events and more.
